‘Based Upon Law And Facts’: Charges Dropped Against Atlanta Police In Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Two Atlanta police officers involved in the 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks were cleared of all charges Tuesday, prosecutors announced.

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan attempted the arrest of 27-year-old Brooks after he was found intoxicated inside his vehicle at a Wendy’s restaurant, according to Fox 10. Brooks failed to comply with the arresting officers and grabbed one of their tasers before turning and firing at Rolfe and Brosnan multiple times, WSB-TV reported. Video footage showed Brooks pointing the taser at Rolfe’s head before being shot and killed.

A taser may be considered a deadly weapon under Georgia law, former District Attorney Danny Porter said during Tuesday’s press conference. Officers Rolfe and Brosnan employed the appropriate use of deadly force and did not act with criminal intent, according to Special Prosecutor Pete Skandalakis.

BREAKING: Special Prosecutor Pete Skandalakis just ruled that the Atlanta Police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ death DID NOT act with criminal intent. “The use of deadly force was objectively reasonable and they did not act with criminal intent. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/UnBKOah4dC — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 23, 2022

"Officers had no way of knowing or anticipating that within seconds of this encounter, both would be attacked by Brooks, and that Brooks would overpower them, take the taser from one of the, fire the stolen taser at both of them, and then attempt to escape while continuing to fire the taser at the pursuing officer," Skandalakis said. Both officers acted in accordance with "well-established" Georgia law and the decision to drop all charges was "based upon law and facts," according to the prosecutor.

The incident, which took place less than three weeks after the death of George Floyd, incited violent protests in Atlanta, according to CBS 46.