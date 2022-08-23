‘God Have Mercy On Their Souls’: Children Charged After Neglect Of Mother In Texas

Three adult children were charged in Bexar County, Texas, after their disabled mother died from living in “filthy conditions” Saturday afternoon.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies rescued Patricia Martinez, 57, from her home Thursday after Adult Protective Services were tipped off about her neglected condition, according to statements from Sheriff Javier Salazar on the department’s official Facebook page.

Martinez was found in her insect-infested room with mold growing on parts of her body, the New York Post reported. She died on Saturday afternoon.

Her three adult children, Oscar Dominguez, 37, Rozanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero, 18, all lived with Martinez, according to the NY Post. They were trained in how to care for their disabled mother. (RELATED: REPORT: Coroner Says He Cried, Couldn’t Eat For A Week In Most Heinous Crime He’s Ever Seen)

All three have been charged with serious bodily injury, a first degree felony, Salazar continued in his statement. It is unclear whether these charges will be upgraded as a result of their mother’s death, but Salazar previously stated that this is his intention, according to KHOU.

Prior to her death, Salazar told KHOU that “it’s likely she’s going to pay with her life for their neglect. God have mercy on their souls when their time comes.” You can watch his full statements here:

