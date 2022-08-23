Iconic, Very Not-Woke Sitcom ‘Community’ To Be Turned Into Movie

“Community” creator Dan Harmon confirmed that the hit sitcom will be turned into a movie at some point in the future.

Fans of the cult-classic sitcom championed one of the show’s rallying calls, “Six Seasons and a Movie,” for quite some time, but it took a comment from actor Alison Brie’s in a conversation with The Wrap to confirm the rumor. “You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement,” Brie told the outlet on rumors that “Community” will hit the silver screens.

Harmon later confirmed Brie’s comments, telling the outlet, “I’ll confirm what Alison said, which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening,” during an interview about his other hit show “Rick and Morty,” The Wrap reported on Monday.

Other stars, such as Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover have all expressed interest in reprising their iconic roles, The Wrap noted. (RELATED: Disney’s Only Anti-Woke TV Show Might Be Coming Back In A Big Way, Actress Implies)

Another meme from community, Ken Jeong ftw pic.twitter.com/R5hqUMCTtw — ∞ (@jjoisrheuha) June 16, 2020

“There’s a story – who knows if we’ll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen,” Harmon continued, per The Wrap. Although there is no exact timeline on when we can expect the wonders of “Troy and Abed in the Morning” and “Annie’s Boobs” to hit the big screen, they’re definitely coming, the outlet continued.

If you’ve not seen any of “Community,” here’s a compilation of the writer’s favorite moments, shared on YouTube. Even out of context, the irreverent, bizarre, brilliant writing speaks for itself.

The original series ran from 2009 to 2015, becoming one of the least politically correct, funniest ensemble shows of all time. It received more than 70 award nominations, including 19 wins, over the six seasons, according to the show’s IMDB page.

Harmon’s new series of “Rick and Morty” launches on September 4, according to a tweet from Newsweek, so hopefully we’ll get further updates on “Community” after that. Let’s just hope the movie doesn’t take place in the saddest or darkest timelines.