Dallas-Fort Worth Suffers Historic Rain, Flooding As Hundreds Call Police For Help

Record rainfall hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday through Monday, causing extreme flooding.

More than 9 inches of rainwater fell throughout the area in a 24-hour period, the largest deluge in the area since 1932, according to the National Weather Service for Fort Worth. Hundreds of calls were made to emergency services by residents shocked by the extreme nature and impacts of the downpour, CNN reported.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has just seen the 5th 1-in-1,000 year rain event in less than 4 weeks in the US. Up to 14 inches of rain has fallen in just the last 12 hours, resulting in catastrophic flooding. pic.twitter.com/sZmkDzKxAh — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 22, 2022

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of emergency Monday. He requested federal assistance to respond to the damages, according to a tweet. Some 450 to 500 cries for help were reportedly sent to local emergency service departments, CNN reported.

Round 2 on the East side of Dallas. About to have big problems. #flooding pic.twitter.com/ucwKamwAns — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) August 22, 2022

“This is a day we won’t soon forget,” the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a tweet accompanying images of some of the 174 high-water investigations and rescues thus far. Dallas Fire Rescue responded to at least 195 high-water incidents, rescuing 21 people and 10 dogs, according to a tweet from the agency.

Many residents were taken by surprise as the storm waters rushed homes and highways, CNN continued. A plethora of roads were closed as a result of storm debris, abandoned cars and standing water, Dallas police reported Monday. At least one woman was killed when her vehicle got swept away in the high waters, Jenkins said in a tweet.

As heavy rain led to severe overnight flooding in Dallas and Fort Worth, TX, neighborhoods, one woman woke to find her new apartment completely inundated with several inches of water. Many of her belongings—still in boxes—were completely soaked. pic.twitter.com/4lYZeLmIAA — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 22, 2022

Sanitary sewers have also overflown throughout the Dallas area, but the water system has not been impacted, according to a report from the Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) Department. Residents using private drinking water stores are still being told to boil or distill water whenever possible, CNN noted.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was also impacted by the torrential flooding, causing hundreds of flight delays and cancelations, CNN reported. (RELATED: Death Valley National Park Experiences Rare, Massive Flooding)

Social media users claimed that wildlife seems to be embracing the downpour, with one local news outlet catching a video of a beaver swimming through the water Monday night. Another user claimed his friend sent him a photograph of a shark swimming through the flooded roadways, but this remains unverified.

VIDEO: A beaver joined us following our 9 o’clock live shot, tonight — as we reported on flooding in Southeastern Dallas County. There were 18 people, nine dogs and a cat rescued from this flooded community, today. Thankfully, no reported injuries. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/fpwD5bQTuQ — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) August 23, 2022

The storm is expected to shift eastward Tuesday, which will likely reduce the major flooding risks throughout the area, CNN noted. The Weather Prediction Center issued a moderate risk of excessive rainfall to parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, CNN noted.