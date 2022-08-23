Famous Rapper Fetty Wap Stares Down A Minimum 5-Year Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Cocaine Conspiracy

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, and the famous rapper now faces at least five years in jail.

Fetty Wap admitted he was involved in a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, according to CTV News. A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said Fetty Wap’s legal representatives have requested an expedited sentencing date, CNN noted.

The charges stem from Fetty Wap’s arrest at Citi Field in October 2019, just before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, according to The New York Times.

Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Drug Charge and Faces Minimum Five-Year Prison Sentence: Reports https://t.co/EzE1GF4u7e — People (@people) August 22, 2022

The rapper was arraigned and released on $500,000 bail at the time. He agreed to comply with a series of regulations, including restricted use of weapons or firearms. Another condition stated he “must not violate any federal, state or local law,” according to CNN.

In 2021, Fetty Wap reportedly brandished a gun while on a FaceTime call. He allegedly uttered death threats while pointing his gun at the camera, saying he was going to “kill you and everybody you with.” (RELATED: Rapper Trapboy Freddy’s Tiger Cub Seized During Arrest On Firearms Charges In Dallas)

Prosecutors say that Fetty Wap took part in an operation that shipped over 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from California and distributed them in New York. https://t.co/qZSq1Q0Jpf — billboard (@billboard) August 22, 2022

Fetty Wap’s lawyer, Elizabeth Macedonio, reportedly said her client was being held in “the harshest conditions,” in a special housing unit at a federal jail in Brooklyn. Fetty Wap had waived his right to appeal as long as he was sentenced to 10 years and one month of prison or less, according to the NYT.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, but sentencing is expected to be somewhere in the range of 87 and 108 months, CNN noted.