Fans Scream With Excitement As Elton John Teases Superstar Britney Spears’ First New Music In 6 Years

Elton John thrilled fans with a preview of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears, leaving them screaming with excitement.

The legendary artist was at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes when he moved toward the DJ booth and began to play a sample of the unreleased track, according to video posted by TMZ. Fans that had gathered to dance the day away at the local venue were stunned, screamed with excitement and pulled out their phones to videotape the special moment. This marked the first time fans have heard new music from Britney Spears since the release of her “Glory” album which dropped in 2016, according to Elle.

The song is upbeat, high-energy and carries dance-music vibes. The new track is called “Hold Me Closer,” and incorporates much of John’s original lyrics from his hit song, “Tiny Dancer,” as heard in the video, according to billboard. Spears added vocals to the chorus and the distinct sound of her voice over that of John’s was unmistakable as it boomed through the speakers.

John and Spears, who is fresh out of her conservatorship, did not meet in person to create the highly-anticipated track. They worked on the tune remotely, and Spears reportedly recorded her vocals in mere hours with the help of producer Andrew Watt, according to another TMZ article. Elton reportedly attended the recording session via Zoom to add his contributions to the development of the song. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Scores A Plea Bargain To Get Out Of Police Custody)

The new track signals Spears’ comeback to the music industry and though John announced it will be officially released to the public on Friday, eager fans can sample the song now.