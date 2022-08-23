Latest Video Of PM Sanna Marin Shows Her Grinding With Finnish Celebrities

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was seen dancing intimately with Finnish celebrities, new footage revealed.

The latest video showed Marin grinding on model Sabina Särkkä, who represented Finland at the 2012 Miss World contest, on a crowded dance floor at a nightclub, according to DailyMail. This is the most recent of several videos surfacing that show the prime minister partying carefree at a nightclub.

Sanna Marin’s VERY glamorous dance partner: Finland’s PM dances provocatively with female model in new footage from nightclub where she was filmed partying with male singer In yet another raunchy video, PM Sanna Marin is seen dancing with a model Footage shows her draping arms pic.twitter.com/EF5LwrCMR8 — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) August 23, 2022

The prime minister, the youngest in the world, also reportedly danced intimately with Finnish singer Olavi Uusivirta, separate footage of her wearing the same outfit showed. Some members of the press claimed Uusivirta kissed Marin on the neck, though the prime minister denied these claims saying he either whispered into her ear or kissed her on the cheek, according to Fox News.

A new video of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s “party scandal” appeared in Finland today. Seiska writes that Marin, who is married and has been in that relationship for 18 years, was seen in many questionable situations. Iltalehti has a sound expert confirming “flour-gang”. pic.twitter.com/Nj5A71R8Rd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 19, 2022

The videos of Marin partying alongside celebrities caused backlash from the public, who believe her actions were irresponsible as the country suffers an economic crisis, The Washington Post reported. She also received backlash due to her dancing with a man who is not her husband. She has reportedly been in a relationship with her husband for 18 years and they have one child.

Several of her critics and political opponents alleged that she abused substances that night, The Post reported. She agreed to the request of the opposition party leader, Riikka Purra, to take a drug test Friday which came back negative, BBC reported. Her special adviser, Iida Vallin, said the prime minister had been tested for cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and opioids. (RELATED: Someone Is Trying To Call The Fun Police On Finnish PM Seen Partying In Epic Video)

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” Marin said in her own defense, according to BBC.

She apologized last year after reportedly going clubbing until 4 a.m. after coming into close contact with the foreign minister who had tested positive for COVID-19.