‘Friday Night Lights’ Gary Gaines Coach Dead At 73

High school football coach Gary Gaines, who was portrayed in the hit book and film “Friday Night Lights,” died Monday after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Gaines died at the age of 73 in Lubbock, Texas, according to a statement issued by his family.

“Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement reads.

BREAKING: Former Permian Coach Gary Gaines, made famous by Friday Night Lights, died this evening according to his family. Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/QZBJOHX8nR — Jakob Brandenburg (@Jakob_BburgTV) August 23, 2022

Gaines’ coaching career, which spanned five decades, began at Texas’ Fort Stockton High School in 1971. He is best known for his work at Permian High School. In 1980, Gaines worked as an assistant coach to John Wilkins at the school, helping lead the team all the way to the Texas 5A state championship, TMZ noted.

In 1988, Gaines led Permian to the state semifinals, the story of which was detailed in the book “Friday Night Lights.” Actor Billy Bob Thornton played Gaines in the movie adaptation of the book, which went on to win the ESPY for Best Sports Movie in 2005. The book also inspired a TV series, which ran from 2006 to 2011. (RELATED: Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is On His Way To His Own Celebrity As D1 Athlete)

The following year, Gaines coached his team to a perfect 16-0 record, winning the 5A state championship. He left Permian after the 1989 season, coaching at other Texas high schools and at Abilene Christian University (ACU) before returning to Permian in 2009. Gaines retired from coaching in 2012.

Tributes to Gaines poured out on social media.

“The ACU football community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Texas coaching legend Gary Gaines, who spent five years at the helm of the Wildcat program. We are sending our condolences to the Gaines family,” Abilene Christian’s football program tweeted Monday.