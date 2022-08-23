REPORT: Gary Busey Pulls His Pants Down In Public Amid Sex Crime Allegations

Video footage of Gary Busey pulling his pants down in a public park in Malibu surfaced Saturday, one day after police in Cherry Hill charged the actor with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

It remains unclear why Busey, 78, pulled his pants down while sitting on a bench in Point Dume Park, but video footage shared on Page Six shows him sitting with his black sweatpants by his knees as he looks around. In the video, Busy appears to smile while he unties his pants, apparently in order to pull them back up again.

The “Buddy Holiday” actor was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment Friday after allegations that the actor groped two women at a Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey.

A paparazzi photographer spotted Busey at a gas station Monday, according to TMZ. Video footage shows him wearing the exact same outfit as the one he wore in the park the day before.

The photographer questioned the actor about the criminal allegations from Monster-Mania, and about pulling his pants down in the park.

In the video shared by TMZ, the paparazzi asked Busy about what transpired between him and the women at the event, to which Busey responded, “Nothing.”

“None of that happened. I was ah, a partner and a camera lady, and me, two girls, we all were in there. It took less than ten seconds,” Busey said in the video. “And then they left. And then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, when I did not,” he added.

The paparazzi asked Busey to continue speaking about what happened between him and the women. “Nothing. Nothing happened. It’s all false,” Busey responded.

“I don’t care because there are no accusations, there are no possible ones,” Busey said in the video, speaking about what he would say to his fans, who may be concerned about the allegations that have surfaced against him.