Superstar Singer Calls Fan’s Ex-Boyfriend During Concert

Harry Styles kicked off the first night of his Madison Square Garden residency by going to great lengths to give relationship advice to a fan named Ingrid.

The pop star paused his entire concert to call Ingrid’s ex-boyfriend from the stage, and video of that moment is making its rounds online.

“Dear Harry Styles, my ex called after seven years — what do I do?” Ingrid asked in a handwritten sign she held up at the concert. Styles rose to the occasion by addressing her while on stage and asking her some pointed questions about the duration of her ill-fated romance. The crowd erupted with excitement as the superstar learned Ingrid had been involved with a man named Josh for one year before they broke up. Josh reportedly resurfaced after 7 years, and Styles phoned him on the spot to see if he could obtain some answers.

The unexpected call generated a great deal of excitement from the crowd. “Call him, call him!” they cheered loudly.

Styles leaned in to the audience and asked permission to call Josh. “Do you trust me?” Styles asked Ingrid. She proceeded to pass her phone through the crowd with the help of gracious fans that kept it moving until it was passed to Styles on the stage. He dialed the number right from Ingrid’s phone and kept the microphone close to the speaker so the whole crowd could hear.

"Hello Josh? Hello? Is that Josh? Is that Josh?" Styles asked.

There was no response, so Styles returned the phone and gave some last words of advice. “Ingrid, I wish you all the happiness,” Styles said. “It’s not with Josh. There’s someone else who’s gonna treat you with respect. They’re gonna love you for who you are,” Styles said.

“Josh? It’s never Josh!” Styles quipped.