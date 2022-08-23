John McAfee Faked His Own Death And Lives In Hiding, Ex-GF Alleges In Documentary

The ex-girlfriend of the supposedly dead software innovator John McAfee alleges in a new documentary that her former lover is actually alive and living in hiding.

McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell in 2021 pending charges of fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. He was being held in the Brians 2 Penitentiary in Barcelona at the time of his death, according to the Catalan Justice Department, which ruled his death a suicide. (RELATED: ‘I Blame The US Authorities’: John McAfee’s Wife Denies That He Was Suicidal)

McAfee also sent a cryptic tweet months before his death saying if he was found hanged like disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, “it would be no fault of mine.”

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well,” he tweeted. “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

But McAfee’s Belizean ex-girlfriend, Samantha Herrera, alleged in a new Netflix documentary “Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee,” that her ex-boyfriend called her shortly after his death to tell her he is alive and hiding.

“I don’t know if I should say, but two weeks ago, after his death, I got a call from Texas: ‘It’s me, John. I paid off people to pretend that I am dead, but I am not dead,” Herrera claimed, according to the New York Post (NYP).

“There are only three persons in this world that know I’m still alive,” McAfee allegedly told Herrera before asking her to run away with him, the NYP reported.

Herrera and McAfee began dating when she was 18 and fled Belize in 2012 after McAfee’s next door neighbor died under mysterious circumstances, according to the report.