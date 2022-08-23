Sheriff’s Deputy Killed, Another Hospitalized In Alleged Eviction Notice Shooting

A man allegedly shot and killed a police deputy and injured another when the officers tried to serve an eviction notice in Oklahoma City Monday, according to Oklahoma’s KFOR.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said Sgt. Bobby Swartz and an unnamed officer spoke to someone at the home’s front door before going around back where the suspect, Benjamin Plank, allegedly shot them, the outlet reported. Swartz reportedly later died at a hospital while his associate was listed in stable condition the next morning.

“Law enforcement is a tight community, and I’m so thankful… they were screaming across the state for my guys,” Johnson tearfully said of state law enforcement showing support for his office, KFOR reported. (RELATED: High School Teacher Leaves ‘Defund The Police’ Poster On Display As Brother Of Slain Officer Returns To School)

Plank led police on a lengthy automobile chase, shooting at officers on a highway, according to the outlet. He was ultimately arrested at the edge of Tinker Air Force Base as ABC affiliate KOCO 5 News watched overhead.

Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies https://t.co/CQ4WGUTBgj — koconews (@koconews) August 22, 2022

Authorities took the 35-year-old to Oklahoma County Jail without bail on complaints including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and use of vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, according to Fox 25. Not long after Plank’s Monday afternoon arrest, Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said they were unsure if he purposefully drove to the base or “took a wrong turn,” KFOR reported.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

