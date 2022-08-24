Authorities Find Body Of Missing Hiker Swept Up By Massive Flash Floods

Authorities found the body of a missing hiker Monday who is believed to have been swept up by flash floods.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced it found the body of Tuscon, Arizona, native Jetal Agnihotri in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park.

“Our deepest sympathies goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.

Authorities began searching for Agnihotri on Friday after they received a report around 2:15 p.m. that a group of hikers were swept up by a flash flood in the “narrows near the Temple of Sinawava.”

Rangers immediately went to the scene and mobilized a “large-scale response” and found an injured hiker who had been “swept downstream several hundred yards” near the Temple of Sinawava, according to the NPS. The hiker was later taken to a hospital. Other rangers found several hikers “isolated by high water on high ground” and “directed them to remain in place until water receded.”

“We believe it’s her.” The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in ⁦@ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching. ⁦@KUTV2News⁩ pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w — Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022

Rangers spoke to hikers and visitors at the park to ensure no one was missing anyone, and at the time no hikers had been reported missing, according to the NPS. (RELATED: Hiker Found Alive After 8 Days Missing In Wilderness)

Authorities later received a report about Agnihotri who had not returned from a trip in the Narrows, according to the NPS.

Authorities conducted searches throughout the previous weekend and ultimately found her Monday.