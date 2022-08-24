Top OKC Thunder NBA Draft Pick Chet Holmgren Suffers Foot Injury Putting Rookie Season At Risk

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder injured his right foot in a pro-amateur game over the weekend.

Holmgren was participating in Jamal Crawford’s “The Crawsover Pro-Am” game alongside other NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas when he went down with a foot injury. Video footage of the event shows Holmgren defending a LeBron James layup attempt and coming down limping and hobbling from the play.

Here’s the play where Chet Holmgren got hurt tonight. He was guarding @KingJames one-on-one. It’s hard to tell how he got hurt. He might have just stepped weirdly. @ChetHolmgren @thecrawsover #thunder pic.twitter.com/AzUBYUgnyV — Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) August 21, 2022

Holmgren potentially tore ligaments in his foot and will undergo further examinations to determine the full extent of his injury, according to NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania. Holmgren’s slender build has previously led many to question his ability to keep up in the game, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: Shaquem Griffin Announces Retirement From The NFL After An Improbable Career)

A long-term injury would spell bad news for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who selected Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The team has performed poorly in the NBA over the past two years. Last season, they finished the regular season 24-58 and in the 2020-2021 season, at 22-50. In three Las Vegas summer league games with OKC, Holmgren averaged 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and two blocks per game, according to CBS Sports.