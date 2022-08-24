‘Chuck Him Across The Potomac’: DeSantis Shares His Thoughts On ‘Little Elf’ Anthony Fauci

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to the news of National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci’s retirement at an event Wednesday.

Fauci announced Monday that he was leaving his roles in the White House both as NIAID director and chief medical advisor to Biden in December. (RELATED: DeSantis Bars Florida Fund Managers From Using ESG In State Pension Investments)

“I’m just sick of seeing him,” DeSantis said at the event. “I know he says he’s gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”

House Republicans have vowed to continue to investigate Fauci for alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, a researcher connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China personally thanked Fauci for suppressing the theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab. The Fauci-directed NIAID did not flag for review a more than $600,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its gain-of-function research.