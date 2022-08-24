FedEx Mistakenly Delivers Rifles To Pennsylvania High School

FedEx mistakenly delivered a number of rifles to a Delaware County, Pennsylvania high school Friday, and the weapons ended up locked inside the school over the weekend.

The delivery company realized the rifles were delivered to the wrong recipient and immediately told Chester High School and Delaware County Police about the mistake, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. There are discrepancies between outlets as some report six rifles were delivered, while other outlets report that six boxes containing 30 rifles were delivered to the school. (RELATED: FedEx Lost A Man’s Body Three Years Ago, But That’s Not The Weirdest Part Of The Story)

Six .30 caliber M-1 rifles were delivered to Chester High School on Friday, according @ChesterPolicePA. @ChesterUplandSD officials didn’t realize till Monday there were guns in the boxes until @FedEx came to retrieve the packages. Police say there was a typo in the address. pic.twitter.com/Y34vx6RmMI — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) August 23, 2022

Chester High School expected a delivery of textbooks and other supplies to start the academic year but instead received the guns due to a delivery typo, according NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Chester Upland School District Superintendent Craig Parkinson claimed the packages did not look suspicious, which is why they stayed inside the school all weekend, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The packages contained .30 caliber M1 rifles, which were intended for a private gun collector at an auto mechanic shop, according to the outlet. Police reportedly took the rifles as evidence and confirmed the intended recipient had no criminal intentions with the rifles. They also confirmed the intended recipient has a permit, the outlet noted.

“He was an avid gun collector. I’m just grateful we had positive results that we were able to get the firearms from the high school back here instead of somewhere else on the street in the city of Chester,” Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Parkinson notified parents about the incident and continued on with the district’s plan to have students return to school Monday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We wanted to communicate with you about this in case you hear rumors in the community or on social media,” Parkinson said, according to the outlet. “We are focused on a positive start to the school year and can’t wait to see you and our students back in our schools!”