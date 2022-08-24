Millennial Presidents Are Big Fans Of The Remote Work Lifestyle. We Should Embrace It

President Joe Biden is officially the most millennial commander in chief, like, totes ever, spending more time working from home and vacationing than Trump, Obama, and Bush.

Biden has spent all or part of 150 days of his presidency at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, according to CNN. By comparison, Trump spent 132 days in New Jersey or South Florida by the same point in his presidency. Obama took 38 vacation days in Hawaii, and George W. Bush hung out at his Texas ranch for 100 days, suggesting that these millennial presidents love that remote life.

Reporters are trying to justify these adult men’s escape from the 222-year-old White House with claims the environment is challenging and restrictive, but why? Surely when these presidents are on vacation or lying about working from home, they’re far less likely to make a sweeping decision that pisses off or potentially effs up the entire country, maybe even the world.

Remote work became part of the American norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite great ancient leaders from history, such as Elon Musk, being vehemently against it as a business practice. In a leaked memo from early 2022, Musk told his staff at Tesla that everyone needed to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week, or “they should pretend to work somewhere else.”

Scientific research suggests that remote work significantly dampens collaboration and communication. Working at home has also been found to decrease creative idea generation. Or, as one senior editor at The Daily Caller put it, “nothing of note was ever done in your mom’s guest room, except maybe losing your virginity to a solid 5 after junior prom.”

Can you even imagine the number of stupid executive orders we avoid while the president is lying about working a full day while he’s probably eating ice cream, falling off bikes, or joining his son for a dip in the pool? (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

Having our commanders in chief spend more time with their families and less time on total world domination is generally a good thing. Sure, we might be experiencing some of the most drastic crises in modern history, but can you imagine how much worse they’d be if our presidents were always at their desks?

More than that, can you imagine how much better traffic in D.C. would be if all of our leadership just stayed home and Zoomed into their meetings without pants on? If anything, we need more remote work from our politicians, definitely not less.