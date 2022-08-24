Rabid Fox Savagely Attacks Woman In Horrifying Video

A rabid fox viciously attacked a woman in her own yard, and surveillance footage captured the incredible struggle as she fought for her life.

The incident unfolded in Ithaca, New York, in July and was completely unprovoked, as seen in the video posted by TMZ. In the video, the fox approaches the woman from behind while she talks on the phone and bites her on the leg. The woman immediately kicks out, shaking the animal off, but the fox relentlessly continues its attack.

The video then shows the woman giving the fox a number of powerful kicks, but that doesn’t seem to deter the animal at all. As the woman tries to kick the fox, it bites down on her leg again and refuses to let go. The woman can be seen kicking her leg high into the air with the rabid fox still attached to it.

The victim then uses her hands to detach the animal from her body and throw it across the lawn. The fox, undeterred, advances through another hail of kicks, bites down on the woman’s hand and remains attached in spite of all her efforts to shake it off.

A neighbor eventually appears on camera and can be seen with what appears to be a long stick in his hand as he rushes to the woman’s aid. By the time he arrives, the woman has managed to detach the fox from her hand, and kick it back down to the ground. The video ends with the fox fleeing, apparently scared off by the neighbor, while the woman inspects her wounded hand. (RELATED: Shocking Footage Captures Crocodile Dragging Dead Man’s Maimed Body Through Lagoon)

The woman’s husband uploaded the video, according to TMZ.

The fox allegedly continued its violent rampage by attempting to attack someone else nearby, and was reportedly killed during that altercation. The body was tested at the veterinary lab at Cornell University, where it was established that the fox had rabies, according to TMZ.