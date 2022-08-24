EXCLUSIVE: ‘Crazy’ — Sen. Rick Scott To Release Ad Slamming Biden For Canceling College Loan Debt

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott will release an advertisement Wednesday slamming President Joe Biden over the mass cancellation of student loan debt in the U.S., something the Biden administration had decided to move forward with.

The ad, first obtained by the Daily Caller, is titled “Crazy” and says Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt will destroy the economy in the U.S. and mentions driving up debt and spending money the U.S. doe not have. The Biden administration is taking executive action to forgive $10,000 per borrower. The move would clear $321 billion of federal student loans and clear the student debt for almost 12 million people, according to CNBC.

Biden will also cancel up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

However, Republicans like Scott say canceling student debt would just put the responsibility on hardworking, taxpaying Americans. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rick Scott To Release New Ad Hitting Back At Biden After Criticism)

“How do you destroy America’s economy? Look around. Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are doing it. Driving up debt. Spending money we don’t have on things we don’t need,” Scott says in the ad.

Scott then brought up his 11-point Rescue America plan, a plan the senator released in February that he believes should be the focus of the GOP’s agenda moving into the 2022 midterms.

“Now Biden wants to cancel all college loans, forcing a plumber, who decided not to go to college, to pay off loans for a lawyer who did. It’s crazy. I’m Rick Scott, I’ve got a plan. Read it at RescueAmerica.com,” Scott continued.

In June, Scott introduced legislation that would prevent the mass cancellation of student loan debt in the U.S., something the Biden administration has decided to move forward with. (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott Lays Out 11-Point Plan To ‘Rescue America’)

The Debt Cancellation Accountability Act, first obtained by the Daily Caller, would require the U.S. Department of Education to obtain appropriation from Congress to pay for any federal student loan debts they try to waive, discharge or reduce whenever granted to two or more people borrowing an amount greater than $1,000,000, instead of a case-by-case basis.

“Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are at it again. They’re caving to the radical Left and forcing working-class and responsible Americans to pay off the loans of affluent liberals. It’s crazy. It’s bad policy. But it’s par for the course for Joe Biden, who hasn’t found a crazy idea to destroy America he doesn’t love,” Scott told the Daily Caller before releasing the ad. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rick Scott, Senate Republicans Introduce Legislation To Prevent Mass Cancellation Of Student Loan Debt)

Scott plans on releasing the ad online later Wednesday.