Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Files For Divorce After 25 Years Together

Acting legend Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce Friday in Florida after 25 years of marriage.

Fans suspected something might be going wrong with Flavin and Stallone’s marriage after the actor recently covered up a tattoo of her face on his arm with an image of a bullmastiff, according to Closer Weekly (CW). It’s unclear exactly what led to the breakdown of their marriage, but Flavin is accusing Stallone of moving assets from their marital funds, TMZ reported.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor,” Flavin stated in the divorce filing viewed by TMZ.

“Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings,” Flavin’s statement continued.

Flavin reportedly wants to receive exclusive domain over their home in Palm Beach as the divorce proceedings move forward in court. She is also going back to using her maiden name, Flavin, despite using Stallone’s name since their marriage, TMZ noted.

The couple first met in 1988 and dated on and off until 1996 when they welcomed their first child, Sophia Rose Stallone, CW reported. They married the following year and have had two additional daughters since, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Watch Sylvester Stallone Literally Beat Up Kids In The Epic Trailer For ‘Samaritan’)

Stallone posted an Instagram photo of him and Flavin for their 25th wedding anniversary in May, suggesting things were going well for the pair at the time. On Aug. 10, Flavin posted an image of her and her three daughters with the caption, “These girls are my priority [heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”