Texas School Board Approves Policy Requiring Educators To Use Students’ Gender At Birth, Removes CRT Books

A Texas school board approved a policy which requires educators to only recognize a student’s gender assigned at birth and bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the classroom during an Aug. 22 board meeting.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Board in Grapevine, Texas, voted 4-3 to implement a policy which advises educators to only use students’ pronouns that correspond with their gender at birth. The policy also bans the teaching of CRT in the classrooms and requires books to be reviewed before entering the school library. (RELATED: ‘Power And Privilege’: South Dakota Education Department Discovers CRT Integrated Into Curriculum)

Students must use restrooms based on their assigned sex at birth, the policy stated. Almost 200 people signed up to comment on the policy at the meeting prior to the vote, according to WFAA News.

“The District will not promote, require or encourage the use of titles or pronoun identifiers for students, teachers or any other persons in any manner that is inconsistent with the biological sex of such person as listed on: (1) the person’s official birth certificate; or (2) if the person’s official birth certificate is unobtainable, another government-issued record,” the policy stated.

The school district canceled the Scholastic Book Fair prior to the school board vote because Scholastic would not provide a list of every book they planned to offer at the book fair, WFAA News reported Aug. 18.

“A list of all library materials, including the classroom library, shall be posted on the district’s website and the content of all library materials readily available for review during reasonable hours as specified by the district,” the new policy stated.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District and the school board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.