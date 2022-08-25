‘You’re Not Being Respectful’: Jean-Pierre Snaps At Reporter Heckling Briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter who heckled Thursday’s press briefing.

The reporter began derailing the briefing as Jean-Pierre finished answering a question about student debt cancelation and the nation’s deficit. The reporter talked over Washington Blade White House reporter Chris Johnson to demand that she be able to ask a question, prompting the press secretary to chime in.

“Karine, I’ve been asking you for a question for a long time,” the reporter said.

“You’re not being respectful to your colleagues, to your own colleagues,” Jean-Pierre snapped. “As you see, I jump around.”

“We have been here asking for a question for more than a week!” the reporter said.

“Respect your colleagues, respect your colleagues,” the press secretary said.

Johnson asked if President Joe Biden plans to communicate with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about scheduling a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July. The legislation intends to codify the Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage in all states, Obergefell v. Hodges. (RELATED: ‘Be More Respectful’: Kirby Snaps At White House Reporter As He Derails Briefing)

The reporter spoke again after Jean-Pierre asked Johnson to repeat his question due to the “disrespect happening.” The reporter seemingly demanded she ask “one single question.”

“You’re being disrespectful,” Jean-Pierre said. “Go ahead.”

“One little, single question,” the reporter persisted.

Johnson repeated the question, to which the press secretary said the Biden administration is constantly in communication with members of Congress and have expressed their support for the legislation.

“This is incredibly important to the president; you heard from him back in, I believe 2012, when he was one of the first voices to talk about how important marriage equality was, you know, being ahead of many others. He has been [an] advocate for the community, he will continue to be an advocate for the community,” she said.