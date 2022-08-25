Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton In Legal Quiz

Reality television star Kim Kardashian defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz while filming the upcoming show “Gutsy,” according to footage obtained by People.

“Gutsy,” an Apple TV reality show about famous and influential women, features Kardashian, Clinton, her daughter Chelsea Clinton, scientist Jane Goodall and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The show pitted Hillary Clinton against Kardashian, who is pursuing a law career, in one segment for a quiz on the law, according to People, and Clinton lost.

What do @kimkardashian, @gloriasteinem, @theestallion, and @janegoodallinst all have in common? They’re gutsy. Join us for intimate conversations with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women.#Gutsy premieres September 9 on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/1XZzXyQvBt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 23, 2022

“It was heartbreaking, oh my gosh,” Clinton said jokingly in an interview for the show. She said she lost because her reaction time in hitting the buzzer was too slow, and that she wanted to shine the spotlight on Kardashian and highlight the work she’s put into her education. (RELATED: Hillary, Babe, No One Wants To Get Intimate With You, Even If Kim K Is There Too)

“Under what circumstances may one use deadly force to defend themselves?” the host asked.

“When one is being faced with deadly force themselves or one believes that deadly force is imminent,” Kardashian answered.

WATCH:

Clinton attended Yale Law School and failed the bar exam for the District of Columbia in 1973 before passing the Arkansas bar. Kardashian passed the “baby bar” exam in December 2021 after failing three times; the exam is part of her unusual path to becoming a lawyer without attending law school.

“I was also really intrigued by how well she did. I wanted to, you know, put the spotlight on her — not that she needs it,” Clinton said in an interview. She also denied having let Kardashian win.

Clinton appears to have lost 11-4, according to footage published by People. The brief clip doesn’t include any footage of Clinton answering questions.

Kardashian did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

