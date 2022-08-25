Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Censored The Hunter Biden Laptop Story After The FBI Asked Them To Restrict Misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg alleged Thursday on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the FBI warned Facebook of a “Russian propaganda” dump just before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke.

The exchange began when Rogan asked how Facebook handled the Hunter Biden laptop story, with Zuckerberg responding that his company took a different path after the FBI warned of misinformation.

“The FBI basically came to us and some folks on our team and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election and we have noticed that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so be vigilant.'”

Zuckerberg said he can’t recall whether the FBI specifically mentioned the Hunter Biden laptop story but said it fit “the pattern.”

The 38-year-old billionaire then explained that when something is marked as potential misinformation, Facebook will decrease the post’s distribution but still allow it to be shared. He also said the social media platform was being hyper-vigilant in the wake of the FBI’s warning.

“It basically, the ranking in news feed was a little bit less. Fewer people saw it than would’ve otherwise, so it definitely would’ve—” Zuckerberg said before Rogan interjected and asked, “By what percentage?”

Zuckerberg said he didn’t know but that it was a “meaningful” percentage. (RELATED: ‘Incredibly Inappropriate’: Musk Rips Twitter For Suspending The New York Post For Their Hunter Biden Story)

“A lot of people were still able to share it…but we weren’t as black and white about it as Twitter,” he added.

Zuckerberg admitted that when the Hunter Biden laptop turned out to be legitimate, he regretted that it was suppressed, though he said the “process was pretty reasonable” based on what Facebook knew at the time.

The New York Post was locked out of Twitter for several days after the platform censored an article detailing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Post released a story on Oct. 15 highlighting emails from Hunter’s laptop that pointed to a meeting between then-Vice President Joe Biden and an executive from Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. Twitter promptly censored the story and prevented users from tweeting the link or sending it via private message.