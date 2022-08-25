DC To Allow Illegal Migrant Students To Enroll In Schools

Washington, D.C. schools will begin enrolling illegal migrant students, according to The Washington Post.

The program can enroll 40 illegal migrants in Washington schools for the fall school year, the Post reported. (RELATED: Pentagon Rejects Bowser’s Second Plea For Help With Illegal Migrants)

“We will ensure that students have access to the services needed, and if they reside in a particular area, we will ensure that they have access to their neighborhood school,” District of Columbia Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Wednesday, according to the Post.

Ferebee added that the school district has a “strong welcoming center” to enroll the migrants, according to the Post.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing illegal migrants from the border to Washington in April. In early August, Abbott began sending illegal migrants to New York City as well.

In a similar move, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey began sending buses of illegal migrants to Washington in early May.

As of Aug. 23, Abbott has sent over 7,200 illegal migrants on over 175 buses to Washington, his office recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Meanwhile, Ducey has sent a total of 1,516 illegal migrants on 41 buses to Washington, his office told the DCNF on Tuesday.

Bowser claims that the buses “are a politically motivated stunt” and asserts that the city needs more federal resources to support the influx of arriving illegal migrants.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office recently announced that 1,000 illegal migrant children will attend public schools in the Big Apple.

Neither Bowser’s office nor Ferebee responded to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

