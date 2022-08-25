‘Political Witch Hunt’: Mike Davis Alleges Biden Knew About The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Mike Davis, the founder of judicial advocacy group the Article III Project (A3P), alleged Wednesday that President Joe Biden knew about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Davis insinuated that the Biden administration made false statements about the raid, including reports that former President Donald Trump stored nuclear documents at his residence and that the administration was not given advance notice before the raid.

“We know that that White House Deputy Counsel … Jonathan Su … has been working with the [National] Archives for three months, and that President Biden had to make the determination himself, as the president, whether he was going to waive executive privilege for the former president,” Davis said.

“That is an unprecedented waiver of executive privilege that led to this criminal investigation and this raid, this unprecedented, unnecessary and unlawful raid on Biden’s former political rival and his future political rival,” he continued.

Waters suggested that, by authorizing the National Archives and Records Administration to reject any executive privilege claims Trump might make to prevent the Justice Department from obtaining documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, Biden had “set in motion the FBI raid.” Biden also ordered the National Archives to share all materials they obtained from Trump with the Justice Department and the FBI, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Times.

In response to Waters, Davis explained that presidents have “the absolute constitutional power to classify and declassify” documents and designate records as personal or presidential. He also alleged that the raid was an attempt to cover up material that is “very damaging” to the FBI, the administration and several prominent Democrats.

“This is a political witch hunt, a political fishing expedition on President Trump, because the Biden administration knows that President Trump declassified and made personal a copy of the Crossfire Hurricane Records—Russian collusion records—those records are very damaging politically to [former President Barack] Obama, Biden, Hillary [Clinton], the FBI, the intel community, and that’s why they went to this biased judge in Florida and got this unprecedented home raid on a former president to get back these documents.” (RELATED: Conservative Org Files Complaint Against Florida Judge Who Approved Mar-A-Lago Raid)

While president, Trump told reporters he declassified “everything” in connection to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“I declassified everything, everything they want,” Trump said. “I put it under the auspices of the Attorney General. He’s gonna be in charge of it … everything that they need is declassified and they’ll be able to see how the hoax or witch hunt started and why it started. It was an attempted coup or an attempted takedown of the president of the United States.”

The FBI said it retrieved 11 sets of classified documents, four of which were top secret, from Mar-a-Lago. The former president disputed these findings, claiming that all of the documents were declassified and in safe storage.