‘How Great You Are Hitler:’ NYT Freelancers Caught Making Antisemitic Posts Again

Two Palestinian journalists who freelance with the New York Times were caught praising Adolf Hitler and expressing support for terrorism, marking a number of three NYT freelancers who have published social media posts deemed antisemitic, according to Fox News.

“How great you are, Hitler,” wrote NYT freelance filmmaker Soliman Hijjy in a 2012 Facebook post tracked by HonestReporting. In August, NYT also featured the work of freelance photographer Hosam Salem, who once celebrated a deadly bus bombing in Jerusalem, after they had just fired another freelancer who said he supports killing Jews, Fox News reported.

In 2020 and 2021, Salem mourned the deaths of two terrorists, Mohammed Salem and Nabil Masoud, who led a suicide bombing that killed ten Israelis, according to Honest Reporting, He praised the terrorist organization, Hamas in 2014 for capturing IDF soldier Oron Shaul, who was later killed. (RELATED: Jewish Groups Lambast CNN For ‘Whitewashing’ Left-Wing Antisemitism)

Salem also celebrated the massacre of four rabbis and a police officer in Jerusalem. HonestReporting claims that after being hired by NYT, he “called for more violence,” following the murder of two IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

Hiijy, whose work has been featured by the NYT as recent as 2021, once referred to Hamas rocket attacks against Israel as “the resistance” in a post. A separate post in 2018 translated to either “I’m in tune like Hitler during the holocaust” or “in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.”

The NYT told HonestReporting that it was “looking into” Hiijy and Salem’s posts.

“Jews are the sons of the dogs and I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did to them,” wrote former NYT freelance producer Fady Hanona, who was dropped by the newspaper earlier this month after HonestReporting uncovered his Facebook page.

“I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are children, elderly people, and soldier,” his post continued.

The NYT had previously showcased Hanona’s coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this month.

The NYT did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

