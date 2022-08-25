Paul Pelosi’s Damaged Porsche From DUI Will Be Auctioned In California

The car Paul Pelosi drove during his DUI crash will be sold to the highest bidder on an online car auction website.

Copart.com lists the 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S as part of an upcoming auction, but the site has not set a date for the event yet, according to TMZ. Prior to being heavily damaged in the collision, the retail value of the vehicle was listed as $168,576. But, there’s no telling how much the vehicle will fetch on the auction block.

Paul Pelosi’s damaged Porsche from his DUI is set to be auctioned. https://t.co/266XWXtfDX — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2022

Pelosi was involved in a May 28 collision with a Jeep on State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 p.m., according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. Dashcam footage released after the crash showed Pelosi trying to avoid taking a breathalyzer test and opting for a field sobriety test instead. Pelosi didn’t do well with the sobriety tests, according to TMZ.

A blood sample taken later that evening was sent to the California Department of Justice for testing, and came back with a blood alcohol content of .082%, above California’s legal limit of .08%, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested For DUI)

Top 5 key moments from Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video: ‘He’s constantly grabbing onto the patrol car’ https://t.co/itwaRpiWET — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 24, 2022

The Porsche sustained damage to the undercarriage, the side of the car, and the back bumper. The vehicle hadn’t been used much, sinc there were only 2,738 miles on the odometer at the time of the collision. The vehicle is being stored at a lot in Martinez, California, according to TMZ.

Pelosi pled guilty to DUI charges Tuesday and was sentenced to 3 years probation and 5 days in jail, of which he has served four. Instead of serving the fifth day behind bars, Pelosi will enter an 8-hour court-ordered work program, according to TMZ