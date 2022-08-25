Police Believe Decomposing Body Found In Apartment Is Most Likely Epstein Associate

Police told the Daily Caller that a body found in an apartment in Derby, Connecticut, on Tuesday is likely that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg.

The cause of death is not yet determined, and the extent of decomposition made visual or fingerprint identification impossible.

“Every single sign is pointing to it’s him. There’s nothing that says it’s not him right now. It’s just that we’re waiting on a positive identification,” Derby police told the Caller, adding that the body is “awaiting dental comparisons at the medical examiner’s office.”

Police wrote in a social media post that, at around 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 23, “Derby police officers responded to 201 Mount Pleasant Street in Derby, CT on a requested welfare check” and found “the body of a white male … deceased and in a state where a visual identification could not be made.” (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Sue Her Family For Unpaid Legal Fees)

BREAKING: Steven Hoffenberg, who worked with Jeffrey Epstein and was behind one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever, found dead at Connecticut apartment — BNO News (@BNONews) August 25, 2022

Hoffenberg spent 18 years in prison for running a half-billion dollar Ponzi scheme in which he claimed Epstein was a co-conspirator. Hoffenberg and Epstein became friends after a business acquaintance introduced them in the 1980s.