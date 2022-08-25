Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols Will Have Her Ashes Taken To Space

Legendary Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away in July, but that won’t stop her from going to space.

Keeping in line with her character’s adventures in space, Nichols is making one last flight aboard a Vulcan Rocket ship. “I’m sure she would have much preferred to go on the shuttle, but this was a pretty close second,” said her son, Kyle Johnson, according to TMZ.

United Launch Alliances’s Vulcan Centaur mission is slated to deliver a robotic lunar lander for NASA, in anticipation of future Artemis flights. It will then continue and go far deeper into the solar system for this very special visit as part of the tribute, according to the outlet.

‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Going to Deep Space on Vulcan Rocket https://t.co/9rKrYO904A — TMZ (@TMZ) August 25, 2022

Nichols, who starred as Lieutenant Uhura, will forever be remembered for her contributions to the original Star Trek television series. She made history by becoming one of the first Black women to appear in a leading role on television, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Nichols won’t be alone in her adventure. Several of her fellow Enterprise crewmates will also have their remains sent off into orbit, according to TMZ. “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, James Doohan who played Scotty, and Majel Barrett Roddenberry who played Nurse Chapel will also be sent on what’s being called a “graveyard orbit” around the sun, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Makes Cameo Appearance In ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ As ‘President Of United Earth’)

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Nichols passed away at the age of 89 from natural causes, according to TMZ.