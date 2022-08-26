The Women ‘Were Always Crying’: Members of ACB’s Faith Group Struggled With Teachings On Male Headship, Video Reveals

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Christian faith group taught about the “headship” and gender roles which drove some women to tears, a wife of the co-founder joked.

Dorothy Ranaghan, an original member of The People of Praise, described in a leaked video obtained by The Guardian that women arrived at the meeting in tears.

“And suddenly we were having teachings on headship and the roles of men and women and all sorts of things we hadn’t counted on at all,” Ranaghan said. “And some of the women, who are still in my women’s group as a matter of fact, would wear sunglasses all the time because they were always crying, okay? And would have to hold onto their chairs everybody had started teaching because what are we gonna hear this time? But it all worked out just fine.”

Ranaghan later clarified that her remarks were a joke, and that she would never be part of an organization that disrespected women, the outlet reported.

“My remarks were meant as a joke as most of the people in the room understood. I would never be part of a group that oppresses women and I never have been part of one,” she said. “But I have been proud to be one of the women leaders in the People of Praise for more than 50 years. I’ve been in the company of many strong women – lawyers, doctors, educators, businesswomen, wives and mothers, and we are in no way oppressed or dominated. We are responsible for our own decisions; we are free and happy.”

“Furthermore, it is unconscionable to me that any of the more than 40 men and women who have lived with our family over the years would consider my husband an oppressor,” she continued. “As those who know him would agree, he is a kind, gentle man who listens carefully and respects the opinions of women and men and he always has.”

The People of Praise describes itself as a multi-denominational “charismatic Christian community” which honors the early Christians, “who were led by the Holy Spirit to form a community.”

Former members of the group have alleged that it took total control over their lives, according to The Guardian. In an affidavit, one former member described how Kevin Ranaghan, a co-founder and Dorothy’s husband, completely controlled her life by making all decisions about her finances and romantic relationships.

Barrett formerly served as a “handmaid” in the Ranaghan household while she attended law school at Notre Dame, according to the outlet. Her father also served in a leadership role in the household. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Disgusting Attacks On Her Faith’: Sasse Condemns ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Against Amy Coney Barrett)

Her role in the group led several media outlets such as Newsweek and Reuters to incorrectly link Barrett and the group to Margaret Atwood’s novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a story of the totalitarian society Gilead, where women are confined to a reproductive role as concubines.

The justice described herself as a “faithful Catholic,” in a Senate Judiciary nomination hearing in 2017, but assured that her religion would not interfere with her judicial duties.

Several liberal media pundits have accused the Supreme Court of practicing “Christian extremism” and of ruling on “fundamentalist Christian beliefs” over their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June. The majority opinion included Barrett in the 6-3 decision to overturn the 1973 landmark decision in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.