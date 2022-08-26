Former AG Bill Barr Asked If Jeffrey Epstein May Not Have Killed Himself

Journalist Bari Weiss asked former Attorney General Bill Barr if convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein may not have taken his own life in an interview Thursday.

Epstein was discovered dead of an apparent suicide in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019, according to The New York Times, but some have speculated that he did not kill himself or may have been murdered. In an interview released Thursday, Weiss asked Barr, “Is it possible that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t die by suicide?”

“No,” he responded.

Today on @thehonestlypod a conversation with former AG Bill Barr about all of it: Russiagate, whether he regrets his handling of the the Mueller report, January 6, the raid on Mar-a-Lago, “Trump’s extortion” of the GOP, and much more:https://t.co/AY0zTdnfIz — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) August 25, 2022

Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for conspiring to groom, recruit, traffic and sexually abuse underage girls with him. (RELATED: Bill Barr Throws Cold Water On Biden’s ‘Disinformation’ Board And Its ‘Radical’ Head)

Barr also told Weiss he would probably bet on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being elected president in 2024 if necessary. He claimed his biggest regret was former President Trump’s unwillingness to take his advisors’ advice.

“He felt he knew better than everybody else so he didn’t follow anybody’s advice,” the former attorney general said of Trump. Barr also argued Robert Mueller should not have taken the Russian 2016 election interference investigation’s special counsel job, despite an honorable service record.

