Best THC Detox Methods: Top 4 Weed Detox Programs To Get THC Out Of Your System

Today almost everyone partakes in enjoying weed, and with the broad legalisation, it has become more easily accessible. So, now everyone can relax with a natural, and non-toxic substance instead of relying on various dangerous prescription drugs.

But, despite its legal status, many employers still have strict policies regarding their workers using weed. They organise mandatory drug testing, and if you are caught with any traces of THC in your system, you will be at risk of losing your job.

As you can see, the consequences are pretty severe. However, there is no need for panic just yet. There are many ways nowadays to ensure a negative test. From detoxifying kits to fake pee, the choices are numerous.

We have compiled a list of the best THC detox methods right below, so read on and find out what they are.

The Best THC Detox Methods If You Want To Flush Out Weed Out Of Your System

Detox Drinks – Overall Best Method Of Detoxification Detox Pills – 5 Days Detox Program To Clean Your System Hair Shampoos – Best Method For Hair Detoxification Mouthwash for Swab Test – Easiest Way To Get Rid Of Toxins

#1. Detox Drinks – Overall Best Method Of Detoxification

If you are looking for a fast way to flush out weed out of your system because a drug test is coming up at your workplace, you may want to look into detox drinks. Many patients are unsure when they will be tested. Therefore they desire a medication that is effective soon.

If you don’t have time to go on a five- to cleanse ten-day, detoxifying liquids are a great alternative. Vitamins and minerals found in the best cannabis detox drinks can help lower THC levels in the body. The Mega Clean detox drink is considered one of the greatest detox drinks on the market.

Mega Clean is a liquid herbal supplement that aids in the removal of harmful contaminants from the urinary, circulatory, and digestive systems. It’s a healthy method to cleanse your body while getting the vitamins and minerals you need.

Mega Clean aims to eliminate as many pollutants as possible while restoring lost vitamins and minerals for improved health. By diluting this potent drink, it is frequently used to detox from THC. Mega Clean is made up of vitamins and herbs that help keep electrolytes and specific gravity in diluted urine in check.

How to use Mega Clean

Fill the Mega Clean bottle halfway with water, shake it well, and drink. Allow 15 minutes for the process to finish, and your chances of passing the test will skyrocket. You will need to practise self-control once you have consumed your THC detox medication.

That means you must urinate as often as possible for five hours, and you must not consume or drink anything other than water. Make sure you are not on any other prescriptions for at least two days before you drink your THC detox drink. It’s also preferable to take this magic potion on an empty stomach so that your body can absorb it better.

Pros

Fast-acting

Instructions are included

Has a good taste

Cons

You will need to consume a lot of water

Can be expensive

#2. Detox Pills – 5 Days Detox Program To Clean Your System

Consuming Detox Pills is probably one of the best THC detox methods out there. You can take a pill instead of drinking liquids if you don’t like the idea of consuming large amounts of fluids. If you know you will be tested for drugs soon, detox pills are the way to go. They can last anywhere from 5 and 15 days. Detox tablets may boost your body’s metabolism, allowing you to get rid of toxins more efficiently.

We recommend Toxin Rid’s 5-day detoxification program to assist you in cleansing your body in preparation for a drug test. This 5-day THC detox will ensure that you pass your drug test if used for the required time. Furthermore, these pills are highly recommended for people who are regularly exposed to toxins. This item is composed of natural materials. Fillers, preservatives, synthetics, animal-derived products, and other additives are not present.

The pills contain only natural herbs, fibre, and vitamins, ensuring that you will have no harmful side effects after using them. Since its inception in 2000, this company has sold over 250,000 detox products. Their products are designed to aid the body’s natural cleansing process and come with a money-back guarantee.

How Toxin Rid works

These THC detox kits come in three-day, five-day, or ten-day detox programs and can manage a variety of heavy toxins in addition to THC. The kit includes 75 tablets, one ounce of dietary fibre, and one fluid ounce of liquid detox, which provides an in-depth detoxification process.

As per the recommendations on the side of the jar for each detox system, you should take three tablets at once every four-five hours leading up to your test. After finishing the last three tablets on day five or ten, drink half of the detox juice and the other half two hours later.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

You don’t need a prescription to use them

Works on all kinds of drugs

Cons

There can be some side effects

Expensive

#3. Hair Shampoos – Best Method For Hair Detoxification

One of the best methods of finding drug use is hair follicle testing. The most crucial reason is that chemicals like THC interact with our hair unusually. THC does not immediately leave your system once you have ingested weed.

It passes through your bloodstream, mixing with a variety of substances before settling in various bodily tissues. You have a 90% chance of passing your drug test if you use a good shampoo like Testclear’s Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo.

Choosing a reliable manufacturer will help protect your hair from harm caused by low-cost alternatives. While conventional shampoo only cleans the top layer of your hair and scalp, The Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is now the most effective detox hair shampoo on the market. With each wash, it removes toxins from the roots of your hair strands.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo penetrates the depths of your hair roots and follicles. It removes toxins like THC and assists you in passing a drug test by removing any signs of narcotics like cannabis.

How to use the shampoo

Use the Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo every day for at least three to ten days before your drug test. You might also improve your outcomes by taking many showers every day. Remember to properly wash and lather your hair for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

Focus on the scalp when washing because the hair sample for the drug test will be taken right from there. These shampoos are designed to penetrate the cortex’s rigid portion through your hair cuticles. By eliminating metabolites from the scalp, the shampoo will take care of the rest. Remember to wash off any objects that came into contact with your hair previously since they may have reintroduced or increased toxins in your hair.

Pros

It removes metabolites effectively

It does not irritate your scalp

Easy to use as a regular shampoo

Cons

It is pretty expensive

#4. Mouthwash for Swab Test – Easiest Way To Get Rid Of Toxins

Saliva testing has become increasingly popular. They can detect THC in your mouth lining for a short time, but only for a short duration. As cannabis has become more freely available, the swab test has gained in popularity.

The tests can be done on-site without the assistance of a medical practitioner, and the findings are immediately available. When you are in a bind due to an impending swab test, go no farther than Testclear’s Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash.

This mouthwash lives up to its name and comes to your rescue thanks to its unique composition. Testclear’s Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash is a popular detox mouthwash that claims to aid in passing any saliva drug test.

It is a powerful composition that can thoroughly detox your mouth cavity allowing you to pass any swab drug test within 30 minutes of using it. Toxin Rid Rescue Wash Mouthwash is packaged in a tiny bottle, making it convenient to use just minutes before your test. You can even hide it or throw it away before anyone notices.

How to use the mouthwash

Before taking an oral drug test, swish one-third of the mouthwash around in your mouth. Then spit it out after rinsing your mouth and holding it for three minutes. It’s generally a good idea to go over the procedure twice more attentively.

Simply put the bottle away after that and proceed with your drug test. Over the next 30 minutes, your mouth should be free of any prescription metabolites. Just keep in mind that eating or drinking anything before the exam could impact your results. If you decide to buy this product, double-check the contents to ensure none are poisonous or allergens.

Pros

Convenient packaging

Easy to use

It gives satisfactory results

Cons

Expensive

Not the greatest taste

#5. Home Remedies

Maybe you don’t want to spend money. Detox kits can be expensive. But, still, you don’t need to be discouraged. Other solutions may work just as well for you like some home remedies.

Lemon Juice and Water

Because of its acidic nature, lemon juice has been utilised as a detox drink. Lemon juice, according to many health gurus and fitness professionals, is an effective toxin cleanser. Lemon juice, especially if consumed in large quantities, may aid in the removal of THC metabolites from the body.

The traditional combination of lemon juice and water has long been hailed for its numerous health advantages. It not only helps you lose weight, but it also aids in the detoxification of toxins in your body.

Lemon juice, as we all know, is much simpler to drink when diluted in water, and it’s also hydrating. The goal is to drink this mixture seven to eight times a day for a few days leading up to the drug test. If you are a busy person, have a bottle of this blend on hand to ensure that you get enough of it.

How to prepare it?

Get a lemon and squeeze half of it into a cup to make this lemon detox. After that, pour in 8 to 16 ounces of water. Because lemon juice is an acidic liquid by nature, dilute it with water as needed.

This drink is simple to create and can be taken as often as you like until your drug test. Your body will naturally get rid of all the toxins and THC, and you will feel better and lighter as a result.

The goal of the lemon detox is to get as much trash out of your system as possible. You might be able to lessen your THC levels if you do this in the days leading up to your drug test. It’s also a good idea to do it on the day of your drug test.

Pros

Reduces toxic levels

There is no cost

High Vitamin C levels

Cons

The acidity can harm your teeth

Heartburns are common

#6. Cranberry Juice

This drink is another popular detox cure for passing drug tests after cannabis use. Alternative doctors and naturopaths have advised cranberry juice for general cleansing. It’s inexpensive, flavorful, and easy to keep on hand at all times.

It will not completely remove THC from your system, but adding vitamins and creatinine to your urine will mask THC and boost your chances of passing a urine test. Drinking cranberry juice with plenty of water or other electrolyte-rich drinks, such as a sports drink, is recommended for a comprehensive and successful cleansing procedure.

They’ll make you urinate more, and the more you urinate, the more toxins your body will wash out. To speed up the detoxification process, you can take vitamin B supplement pills, which will make your urine sample appear more natural, avoiding any suspicion on the day of the drug test.

Cranberry Juice is also not as sour as lemon juice, so the chances of heartburn are lesser. And if you are not a fan of liquids, there are also cranberry supplements that you can take instead. Also, abstain from alcohol for a short period while doing this detox, as it does not combine well with beer, wine, or any other alcoholic beverages.

How To Prepare It?

It has a cocktail-like texture, is produced with only a few simple ingredients, and contains no added sugar. Because it is acidic by nature, you should be aware that it may irritate your throat and stomach.

Fill a medium-sized glass halfway with ice. In a large mixing basin, combine the water, cranberry juice, and apple cider vinegar. Add a fresh citrus fruit if desired. This detox drink recipe is easy to make, low in calories, and good for your gut. It’s a tasty drink with a slew of health benefits.

Pros

Full of antioxidants

Packed with healthy vitamins

Diuretic

Non-expensive

Cons

THC traces may still be detected

Not suitable for those with cranberry allergies

#7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is another common home remedy and one of the best THC detox methods out there. Apple cider vinegar has historically been known as a wonder beverage, packed with minerals that can aid in weight loss. And, because of its excellent cleansing properties, this type of vinegar can help you stay in shape.

Apple cider vinegar stimulates your metabolism, allowing THC to flow through your system more quickly, and is widely used in dilution as a health tonic by natural wellness advocates. THC and other pollutants are effectively removed from the body with this detox drink.

It’s not recommended to consume it straight because it’s highly acidic and can injure the lining of your tongue. While apple cider vinegar can destroy some bacteria, it is not as effective as professional cleaning tools at eradicating harmful microbes.

Apple cider vinegar hair rinses claim to eliminate product build-up, untangle the hair, plus give you shine. They can also assist you in removing positive hair test results.

One thing to bear in mind is that apple cider vinegar is not a guaranteed way to get rid of THC in a single day. As a result, many people are apprehensive about using it for their drug tests because it is inconsistent.

How to prepare it?

To prepare this detox drink, combine eight ounces of clean water with one to two tablespoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar. You can sweeten it with organic honey or maple syrup to make it simpler to eat.

Apple cider vinegar is considered safe to use in amounts of less than two teaspoons per day. Before beginning this detox technique, anyone taking drugs or supplements should consult with their doctor.

Pros

Affordable detox method

It can help with indigestion and acid reflux

It is an immunity booster

Increases insulin sensitivity

It helps in lowering blood sugar

Cons

Too much can harm the lining of your tongue

Types Of Drugs Tests To Control THC Levels

Before we get to the best THC detox methods, let us understand the various types of drug tests. If you are entering the workforce, you should know that most places of work will require you to undergo a drug test. And as we know today, almost everyone partakes to some extent in weed consumption, so it is important to be aware of how you can be tested for it. Businesses and legal experts have a choice of drug testing options to select from.

Some tests check for compounds taken days or weeks before the test, while others look for compounds taken days or weeks before. The test is different depending on the drugs being investigated and state, local, and federal legislation. So, let’s go over the most common types of drug tests so that you know how to get rid of traces of weed.

Blood Test

Blood tests are an intrusive means of detecting THC in your system, then examined in a laboratory. They catch the presence of active THC in the bloodstream. THC levels rise immediately after cannabis use, then begin to decline within an hour. High THC levels in the blood signify that you’ve recently consumed cannabis.

It’s worth noting that small amounts of THC can stay detectable in the blood for up to eight hours in one-time users without causing impairment. In chronic users, the presence of THC in the bloodstream can be detected for several days.

Urine Analysis

Urine tests are the most common drug and alcohol tests, and they show whether or not drug metabolites are present in a person’s urine. Because it is affordable, non-invasive, and relatively accurate, it is the most popular.

Despite their widespread use, urine tests do not detect THC in the body; instead, they seek for the metabolite THC-COOH. This means that urine tests cannot detect the psychoactive cannabinoid THC and, as a result, cannot be used to determine impairment.

The THC-COOH metabolite has an exceptionally long half-life, and it can be seen in the urine months after consumption. The urinalysis of a one-time user can remain positive for one to seven days after use, although most users will fall below the ‘positive’ level within a few days.

Hair Test

Hair follicle exams are expensive. Therefore, they usually are reserved for high-risk or special-approval positions. Hair follicle tests are by far the most inconvenient type of drug testing since they assess non-psychoactive residues that stay in the hair months after use rather than the current usage. Because these residues are absorbed inside, shampoos are unable to eliminate them. One-time cannabis users, on the other hand, are unlikely to be found by this type of testing.

Sweat Tests

Metabolites can be detected for up to one week after you stop smoking marijuana if you are a casual user. If you are a frequent or moderate user, that time could be as long as four weeks or even longer. Exercising or going to the gym can help speed up the process.

If You Don’t Have Time For THC Detox

Not everyone has the good fortune of learning that they are being tested more than 30 days ahead of time. This implies you will have to rely on other THC detox methods in the great majority of cases. Or maybe the detox methods we mentioned are out of your budget.

However, you do not need to worry as we still have a few tricks up our sleeves. There are solutions such as at-home drug test kits, or in a last-ditch effort, you can always use fake pee. So, let’s find out more about them.

Drug test at home

In a lot of circumstances, a home drug test kit can be helpful. Due to technological advancements, you no longer need to go to a lab to take a urine drug test; instead, you may do it in the comfort of your own home.

You can figure out if there’s anything you can do to pass a drug test or if you’ve previously tested negative by testing your own pee. These tests can also be used to check if the detox methods you are using are yielding adverse outcomes.

QuickTest’s Marijuana Drug Test Kit includes a one-time-use marijuana home test strip that should be used as soon as the package is opened. This THC test kit may be necessary if you are a casual cannabis user or if you have been exposed to it in the days preceding up to your test. This program will tell you whether you have any traces of marijuana left in your system or if you are completely free of it.

The at-home THC urine screen’s 50 ng/ml limit is recognized for its ability to detect THC and its metabolites at very low levels. The examination of a sample takes about five minutes and has a 99% accuracy rate.

How it works

Make sure your bag is at room temperature before opening it. When the test panel is first opened, it should be used as quickly as feasible. Before you do the test, make sure you have a strong desire to urinate.

Get your urine sample and dip the test panel in the direction indicated by the arrow for at least 10 to 15 seconds. When testing, be sure the sample does not pass through the arrow. Allow 5 minutes for the test kit to sit on a non-absorbent surface following the test or until the line(s) are clearer. Check the final results after 10 minutes.

If the result is two lines, that means that the test is positive, one line it’s negative, and if there are no lines, the results are inconclusive.

If nothing works out, cheat the drug test with fake pee

You can discreetly pass a drug test by using fake pee. Synthetic urine is a material that was manufactured to seem like human pee in terms of appearance, chemical qualities, and composition. In fake pee, urea, creatinine, uric acid, and other major components of natural urine can be found.

Overall, it’s a chemical that can be used to replace a donor’s authentic urine sample during testing to ensure that the donor’s unlawful drug use is undetectable. Synthetic urine has been increasingly popular in recent years to pass a drug test. Some brands that you can consider are –

Sub Solution

The firm that makes Sub Solution, Clear Choice, has the most reliable synthetic urine on the market. It’s efficient, simple to use, and the recipe is changed every year to assure everyone’s safety.

Quick Luck

Quick Luck uses the Sub Solution formula for synthetic urine. That alone guarantees you are using the best synthetic urine possible. It’s updated once a year, thoroughly tested, and largely trustworthy.

Test Clear

When it comes to needing an authentic pee simulation product, customers prefer this powdered urine kit by Test Clear. All necessary chemicals are included, primarily uric acid. According to Test Clear, this product has never failed a single urine drug test, which is a true statement based on the product’s overall positive evaluations.

Urinator

The Urinator is a single-battery electronic urine testing that keeps the temperature steady for at least four hours. The Urinator is a dependable and reusable piece of equipment. For a drug test, this device can be used as a urine warmer.

Incognito Belt

The Incognito Belt is a “gravity-operated” device that produces 100% effective and undetectable toxin-free synthetic urine. It includes a heating pad to ensure that the temperature matches the body’s normal temperature.

Frequently Asked Questions About Best THC Detox Methods

Can you use THC and still pass a drug test?

There are still some choices for you to attempt if you wish to consume cannabis while remaining drug-free in the future. Hemp-derived CBD oils and tinctures contain only trace amounts of THC and can be consumed on their own or combined with other ingredients to make pleasant edibles.

THC is only found in trace amounts in hemp-derived CBD products like oils and tinctures. Another option is to smoke marijuana strains that have lower THC levels. Three prominent cannabis strains with less than 15% THC are Charlotte’s Web, Harlequin, and ACDC.

How long does THC detoxing last?

The quantity of fat you have stored in your tissues plays a significant role in the answer to this query. Aside from the personal factors stated earlier, the type of test used to identify THC in your system is an important distinction. THC can be detectable in urine for anywhere between a few days to 30 days.

THC can be found in urine, blood, hair, and saliva, but the most common test is urine. A lot of factors, such as your food, body fat, and metabolism, influence how long THC lingers in your system.

THC is eliminated faster in people who smoke less, exercise more, have a faster metabolism, and have less body fat. Regardless of the above factors, eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and drinking plenty of water can all assist in speeding up the removal of THC from your system.

How long does THC stay in your system?

There is no set time or period during which all traces of THC will be eliminated from your system. THC takes different amounts of time to exit your system, depending on who you are. It usually takes 30 to 60 days for traces of THC to be naturally removed from your system.

The body and internal system of each individual are vastly different. Your age, as well as how long and how regularly you’ve been smoking pot, are all important considerations. When the detoxification process takes longer, it is due to a variety of factors.

It occurs when someone has a huge body mass, a slow metabolic rate and frequently consumes cannabis. The potency of the chemical also influences the rate of detoxification for each individual.

What is the most efficient THC detox method?

The best way to detox from THC could be to wait for the cannabinoid to exit your system naturally simply. While drinking water, cranberry juice, and yoga will not speed up the process, they will help you feel better and also with any withdrawal symptoms you may be experiencing.

Although cranberry juice and lemon water may be able to hide marijuana in your bloodstream and urine, the outcomes are unpredictable and dependent on several factors, including your body composition, cannabis use frequency, and plant potency.

How to know if the synthetic urine kit is of good quality?

Synthetic urine is one of the most effective but also risky methods of passing a drug test. There are many synthetic urine kits on the market that promise to be the best and appear to be promising.

Many of them, however, turn out to be fakes or scams. A high-quality artificial urine kit is costly, with most costing more than $100. This is due to expensive chemicals like urea and creatinine, which are found in genuine urine.

A legitimate brand’s product will have a more refined appearance and feel. You should never acquire them from a third-party website online since you run the risk of being defrauded. Only purchase them from official websites that you can trust.

Do detox drinks remove THC from your body?

Detox drinks fool lab tests by injecting vitamins and proteins such as creatinine into the urine sample artificially. Detox programs target your body fat, which is where THC is housed, and digest it alongside the cannabinoids.

However, detox beverages may not guarantee a completely clean system. In another word, THC may still be present in the body but may not be detected as a toxicological outcome. Also, increasing your fluid intake may be beneficial to your overall health, which is not necessarily the case with unregulated things like detox pills and kits.

Conclusion: Make Your System Toxin Rid With The Best THC Detoxification Methods

There you have it, and now you can safely pass your drug test without worrying about losing your job. As long as you follow the instructions of your chosen method of detoxification, you will be successful.

Even with the legality of weed in so many states, the risk is too significant, especially when it comes to your job security.

If you choose a method from our list, you can ensure that they are safe and guaranteed to show results. According to our research, they are the top THC detox methods that have proven to be effective.