BREAKING: 9 Reasons The Mar-A-Lago Raid Was Justified

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New york, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

Scoops Delacroix Freelance Writer
  1. The █████ █ ███████ ████ ██ ██████ █████ ██████ ██ █████████████ █████ ██ ████ ███ ██████ ████████  ████████ and █████
  2. █ ███ ███████ ████ ██ ██████ an ███████████ █████ ██████ Russia █████████ ██████ █████████████ ███ █████.
  3. ███ ████████ if █████ ██ ████████ nuclear ██ ██████ █████ ██████ a ████████████ ███████ ██ ████ ███ ██ █████ ████████ ████.
  4. ███ ███████ █████ ██████ to █████████ █████ ██ ███████ ██ ███████████ ████ ████ █████.
  5. ████ ██ █████ ████ █ ███ ███████ █████ █████ but ███ ███ tweets ██████ ████████ ███ ██.
  6. ██ ████ ████ █████ ████ ██ ███ or █████ ███████████ █████ ██████ █ ███████ ███.
  7. ████ ██████ ████ █  ██ ██ █████████ ████████ we ████ ███████ █████ ██████ ██ ███████ ██ █████ █ ████ ██ ██████ ██ ███████████ ███████████.
  8. ████ ███ ████████ so █████ ████████ █████ ████ ██ ████████ ███.
  9. ██ ██████████ is ███████████ █████ ██████ ██ that █████ ███████ █████ ████ █ █████ ██████ ██ Orange Man ███.