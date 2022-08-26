- The █████ █ ███████ ████ ██ ██████ █████ ██████ ██ █████████████ █████ ██ ████ ███ ██████ ████████ ████████ and █████
- █ ███ ███████ ████ ██ ██████ an ███████████ █████ ██████ Russia █████████ ██████ █████████████ ███ █████.
- ███ ████████ if █████ ██ ████████ nuclear ██ ██████ █████ ██████ a ████████████ ███████ ██ ████ ███ ██ █████ ████████ ████.
- ███ ███████ █████ ██████ to █████████ █████ ██ ███████ ██ ███████████ ████ ████ █████.
- ████ ██ █████ ████ █ ███ ███████ █████ █████ but ███ ███ tweets ██████ ████████ ███ ██.
- ██ ████ ████ █████ ████ ██ ███ or █████ ███████████ █████ ██████ █ ███████ ███.
- ████ ██████ ████ █ ██ ██ █████████ ████████ we ████ ███████ █████ ██████ ██ ███████ ██ █████ █ ████ ██ ██████ ██ ███████████ ███████████.
- ████ ███ ████████ so █████ ████████ █████ ████ ██ ████████ ███.
- ██ ██████████ is ███████████ █████ ██████ ██ that █████ ███████ █████ ████ █ █████ ██████ ██ Orange Man ███.
BREAKING: 9 Reasons The Mar-A-Lago Raid Was Justified
OPINION
REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo
Scoops Delacroix Freelance Writer
Font Size: