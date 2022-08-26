‘No Winners’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Frets Release Of Redacted Affidavit Will ‘Compromise’ Trump Investigation

A MSNBC legal analyst fretted Friday that the release of the redacted affidavit that led to the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago could “compromise” efforts to indict former President Donald Trump.

“There are literally no winners from either side,” Charles Coleman Jr. told guest host Yasmin Vossoughian. “If you’re someone who believes in justice and believes Donald Trump needs to be not only investigated but also indicted and prosecuted for the things he’s done wrong, you need to wait and be patient because releasing these details and this information early on can only compromise Merrick Garland’s investigation and make his job that much more difficult.” (RELATED: ‘It Was Unnecessary And It Was Unlawful’: Former Gorsuch Clerk Blasts DOJ After Release Of Redacted Affidavit)

WATCH:

The Justice Department released the affidavit Friday after heavily-redacting its contents. Among the redacted material were the reasons the Justice Department gave for making redactions.

Coleman also claimed it would make things harder for former President Trump, saying that the release of the details could “box him in.”

“In truth, the more that comes out, at least earlier on, it makes it harder for everyone involved and it’s not a good thing,” Coleman said.

The FBI raided the Florida estate owned by Trump to execute a search warrant as part of an investigation into allegations surrounding classified materials taken from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021. Many Republicans slammed the raid as an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.