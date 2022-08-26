Trump Responds After DOJ Unseals Affidavit Related To Mar-A-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump reacted Friday to the release of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) heavily redacted search warrant affidavit for the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, our our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-in of my home,” Trump posted. “He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”

Trump then posted “WITCH HUNT” in a follow-up truth. (RELATED: Bill Barr Knocks Trump And Conservatives For ‘Pandering To Outrage’ After Mar-A-Lago Raid)

BREAKING: Here is the government’s formerly sealed memo of law explaining its proposed redactions for the Trump search warrant affidavit.https://t.co/yBEphiJeeW pic.twitter.com/O2fOHM3rnt — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 26, 2022

The DOJ released the document after Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida ordered the agency to submit redactions to the affidavit after rejecting their bid to keep the document private. Reinhart approved the redactions Thursday.

The Justice Department also redacted its reasoning for the redactions, even as they attempted to justify the raid. The only justification not redacted is “agent safety.” Every other reason for the redactions is redacted.

Trump filed a motion Monday requesting a “special master” be appointed to independently review the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has accused the government of not providing “any reason for the unprecedented, general search of his home” and alleged the FBI took “privileged and/or potentially privileged materials … that were outside the lawful reach of an already over broad warrant.”