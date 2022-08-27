James Harden Tosses Own Birthday Cake Off Yacht, Receives $250K As Gift

James Harden threw his own birthday cake off of a yacht and received $250,000 in cash from Lil Baby, according video posted to Barstool Sports on Saturday.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard celebrated his 33rd birthday on a yacht with other notable stars including Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and rappers Travis Scott and Future.

Just yesterday Harden posted a photo of his four-tier white birthday cake to Instagram, captioned “Larry Bird,” a reference to the former Celtics player’s jersey number. This appears to be the same cake that he is seen tossing off the side of the yacht later on that night.

In another clip, Lil Baby hands Harden a gift after singing “Happy Birthday,” — a bag he unzips to reveal $250,000 in cash inside.

This is not the first time that Harden and Lil Baby have made press headlines together. When Lil Baby was arrested in France in July 2021, Harden was reportedly with him. Harden also executive produced Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s album “The Voice of the Heroes”, according to AllHipHop.com. (RELATED: Philadelphia Strip Clubs Welcome James Harden to the City)