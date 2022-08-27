Sam Darnold Carted Off Field After Suffering Gruesome Injury

Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers suffered a devastating lower leg injury in a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Sam Darnold was taken off the field on a cart after suffering a nasty-looking injury on this play. Prayers up 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/MLfFYcLD37 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Darnold is seen being tackled to the ground by a Bills defender, where he appears to get his left leg twisted underneath him. He was carted off of the field after the play.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Darnold is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI on Saturday. (RELATED: Bills Punter Matt Araiza Accused Of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old Girl)

This injury comes at a bad time for Carolina. Last week, in the Panthers’ preseason matchup against the New England Patriots, backup quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear in his left foot, according to ESPN.

Because of the way Carolina’s roster is currently constructed, P.J. Walker, is the only other healthy quarterback on the team to backup Baker Mayfield. Darnold’s injury places the Panthers in a difficult situation the position heading into the NFL regular season.