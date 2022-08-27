Seahawks Name Geno Smith Their Starting Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have named Geno Smith their starting quarterback Saturday, according to a release by the NFL.

After battling Drew Lock for the starting position all throughout training camp, head coach Pete Carroll has chose to go with Smith as the team’s starter. Carroll said “he’s going to start the opener, and he’s earned it, he’s won the job,” the release noted.

Pete Carroll names Geno Smith as Week 1 starter vs. Broncos. pic.twitter.com/zVu3m9Vl7z — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2022

Smith has played very inconsistently in his nine NFL seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, the former West Virginia star is a meager 13-21 in his career as a starting quarterback. With 34 total touchdowns thrown as opposed to 37 interceptions, Smith has turned the ball over more than he’s scored it. (RELATED: ‘Mr. Miserable’: Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant)

Pete Carroll choosing to roll with Smith as the starter gives the former second round draft pick an opportunity to revitalize his career.

“It’s just the beginning and I’ve got to make sure that I’m ready to go out there and win and play 17 games and more,” said Smith after winning the quarterback job.

“I’m grateful, thankful, forever indebted to the Seattle Seahawks organization, but it’s time to get to work,” he continued.

The Seahawks face the Denver Broncos and their former Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson in week one of the regular season to start off Smith’s stint in Seattle.