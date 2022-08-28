‘A F*cking Assassin’: Joe Rogan Accuses Psaki Of Lying, Compares Kayleigh McEnany To Michael Jordan

Joe Rogan praised former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and accused former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki of being a liar during his Saturday podcast.

Rogan made the comments while discussing COVID vaccines with NFL player Aaron Rodgers, who refused to receive the shot and underwent monoclonal antibody treatment. Rogan accused Psaki of being a White House “propagandist” pushing Americans to receive the shot.

“When Jen Psaki said these vaccines are approved by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], which is the gold standard, that was a lie,” Rogan said. “They weren’t approved. This was not true, they had an emergency use authorization. They weren’t approved. But she was a propagandist, I mean, when she’s working for the White House she’s this person that answers questions and most of it — the hard questions — were all by Peter Doocy on Fox News. He was the only one who pushed back against her and she just f*cking flat out lied; and not just on one occasion, but on multiple occasions.”

He then praised McEnany’s skill in the briefing room while serving as former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson.

“That lady was a f*cking assassin,” Rogan said about McEnany. “That lady had like binders with footnotes and anyone would say some shit, ‘well, that’s interesting, because actually CNN said this.’ And she would like, quote it back to them and stuff it in their face. That lady is the best ever at that job. She’s the f*cking Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries. She’s a f*cking wizard.” (RELATED: ‘Disparate, Unfair’: Kayleigh McEnany Says The Press Treated Her Differently Than Jen Psaki)

Rogan made similar praises toward the Trump-era press secretary in May for her skill at retaliating against hostile reporters. He expressed sympathy toward Psaki, who he said often made factually incorrect statements at the podium.

“Sometimes she [Psaki] says things in confidence but, just like being on a f*cking podcast, sometimes you say things and you think it’s true while you’re saying it,” Rogan said in May. “Turns out it’s not and you represent the President of the United States and no one is fact-checking you in real time, it’s all happening live on television. Yikes, f*ck that job.”

“Everybody [who] gets it hates it,” he continued. “The only one who was good at it, the last lady with Trump. Kayleigh McEnany. She’s the best. She’s the GOAT at that shit. She would have f*cking receipts, she would have tabs in her notebook, she would pull right to when she knew they were coming with a gotcha.”