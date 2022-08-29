Watch The Savage Braves Mascot Utterly Crush About A Half Dozen PeeWee Football Players On The Way To Endzone

The Atlanta Braves’ mascot hilariously crushed about half a dozen young boys while running to the end zone Saturday night.

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars finished their final preseason game when Blooper, the mascot, began knocking over young kids as he made his way to the end zone.

The video shows Blooper knocking over one player by pushing him backwards in the head as he sprints. As several other little players make a run for Blooper, he knocks them over too. One daring player even tries (and fails) to hold the mascot back by his leg.

Other footage showed Blooper leveling another little player during the snap.

The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 28-12.

Head coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, said all running backs should use their free hand like Blooper.

That’s how you use your free hand @BlooperBraves all RBs need to take note https://t.co/V2RjyxKY6n — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 28, 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame account took a moment to “recognize and salute” Blooper, “who’s putting in a bid to become the first baseball mascot to become a football Hall of Famer.”

We’d like to recognize and salute @BlooperBraves of @Braves, who’s putting in a bid to become the first baseball mascot to become a football Hall of Famer 🤣pic.twitter.com/nJWZCypjlS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 27, 2022

But not everyone thought Blooper’s takedown of players was funny.

Barstool’s Jack McGuire said Blooper should be jailed.

“If you are glorifying Blooper assaulting a PeeWee Football player, plz consider yourself an enemy of mine. This should not be glorified. He should be put in jail.”