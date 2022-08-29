Customs Officials Seize Enough Fentanyl To Kill Every Single Person In Dallas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday it seized around four pounds of fentanyl powder over the weekend, which would be enough to kill the entire population of Dallas, Texas.

The seizure was made at the Nogales Port of Entry and contained enough fentanyl powder to potentially kill roughly 1.5 million people, using the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) metric that one kilogram of fentanyl contains around 500,000 potentially lethal doses. CBP also seized around 625,000 fentanyl pills, 12,000 of which were what is known as “rainbow fentanyl,” or candy-colored pills, according to a tweet the port director, Michael W. Humphries, posted Monday. (RELATED: Fentanyl Street Price Plummets While Country Faces High Prices Under The Biden Administration)

Rainbow fentanyl pills prevented from entering the U.S. This weekend CBP Officers at the Nogales, AZ POE seized approx 625,000 fentanyl pills, of which approx. 12,000 pills were rainbow colored, 4 lbs of fentanyl powder, 34 lbs of meth and 5 lbs of marijuana in 5 different stops pic.twitter.com/2D7uytxHUQ — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 29, 2022

CBP authorities have seized over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl since October, according to agency statistics.

Authorities in several states have also recently come across rainbow fentanyl pills and warned that the drug is used to lure children in places like Washington. The colorful pills have also been discovered in Oregon, Alaska and West Virginia.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t offer any additional details on the recent seizures to the DCNF.

