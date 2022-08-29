REPORT: Children’s Hospital CEO Doubles Down On Trans Surgeries For Minors In Letter To Employees

The president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital is doubling down on his hospital’s policy of offering transgender surgeries to underage children, according to emails obtained by independent journalist Chris Elston, also known as Billboard Chris.

Boston Children’s Hospital came under fire in August when publicly available video circulated in which the hospital advertised “gender-affirming” hysterectomies for underage children. The hospital also offered vaginoplasties to underage girls as young as 17, a policy they reversed after receiving backlash. An analysis from the Daily Caller News Foundation found that doctors performed 65 chest surgeries on transgender minors between 2017 and 2020.

“We stand firmly by our commitment to provide the best care for those who need it, and reaffirm our long-standing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and to health equity and inclusion,” Boston Children’s Hospital President and CEO Kevin B. Churchwell reportedly wrote in an email to employees. (RELATED: NBC Journalist Who Attacked Libs Of TikTok Once Took Credit For Deplatforming Pedophile Sting Groups)

The CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital has just issued this update to all staff. He says “those with a specific agenda” are “spreading false information intended to mislead.” In this thread you will find @BostonChildrens own videos that I recorded, before they deleted them. pic.twitter.com/CGoofbrFNd — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 29, 2022

The email blamed a “highly politicized environment” for what the hospital claims is are false allegations made about the hospital’s policy concerning transgender surgery for minors.

“Unfortunately, there will be those who continue to mislead the public about the high-quality and safe care we provide,” Churchwell continued.

Boston Children’s Hospital did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.