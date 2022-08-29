Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times In Attempted Robbery, Carjacking

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during an alleged attempted robbery and carjacking in Washington, D.C.

Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement shared by the team on social media. Team officials are reportedly at the facility with him, and are asking that people respect Robinson’s privacy at this time.

At least two bullets struck Robinson’s lower body, according to NBC Sports. Two suspects fled the scene and are being sought by D.C. police, Fox News reported. One firearm was recovered at the scene following the shooting, the outlet noted.

“I just got done visiting [with] Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.” Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera shared on Twitter late Sunday night. (RELATED: NFL, NFLPA Agree To Suspend Deshaun Watson For 11 Games And Fine Him $5 Million)

Robinson was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and had been doing well at training camp, Fox noted. He played his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, earning him 26 yards on six carries with a touchdown, the outlet noted.