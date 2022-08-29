REPORT: Exorcism At Bible Camp Leaves Child Twitching And Bleeding

Authorities are investigating a Canadian children’s bible camp after it reportedly carried out an exorcist that led to one child bleeding and twitching.

The incident allegedly unfolded July 13 at the Redberry Bible Camp, which is run by the conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been open since 1943.

A man who was employed at the camp allegedly carried out an exorcism on a pre-teen boy, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed, according to the CBC. The exorcism allegedly unfolded inside one of the cabins, and two witnesses reported a child was bleeding from the nose and lying on the floor twitching and making strange sounds, according to the report.

A government source told CBC that a man decided to perform the exorcism on the child while other kids watched and afterward told the children he successfully got rid of the demon that had allegedly possessed the child. The man reportedly gave the children his business card.

The man also told the kids to stay in touch with him forever because he was the only person who would know how to ward off the alleged demon the children encountered, according to CBC. (RELATED: REPORT: Child Killed By Family During Disturbing Exorcism Ritual)

Several of the terrified children had their parents pick them up from the camp after the incident.

Redberry Bible Camp board chair Wayne Dick said the man was no longer an employee at the camp, according to CBC.

“I will tell you that we are investigating the situation … I’m not prepared to discuss it at this point,” Dick reportedly said. “I can assure you [the worker] is not at the camp.”

The unidentified man was reportedly very public about his past drug addiction, firing from other summer camps and addiction to pornography.

The man allegedly posted a Facebook post about how he “physically abused” his girlfriend while in a “drunken rage” but said he found God in 2020.

“God saved me from a life of wickedness,” the man reportedly posted.