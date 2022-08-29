‘No Responsibility, No Accountability’: Father Of Fallen Marine Blasts Biden After Anniversary Of Kabul Bombing

The father of a Marine killed during the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan blasted President Joe Biden for not holding any military or civilian leaders accountable for the “botched” evacuation during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

“I’m infuriated that up to this point, nothing — no responsibility, no accountability has been taken for the, let’s face it, the botched way that this occurred,” Darin Hoover told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Our granddaughter could have taken a crayon and a piece of paper and done a heck of a lot better job than three generals with, and I’m spitballing here, combined 90 years or so of experience, that they couldn’t have done any better?” (RELATED: ‘He Kept His Promise To The Taliban’: Tom Cotton Blasts Biden For Breaking His Promise To Americans)

Hoover’s son, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, was one of 13 American military personnel killed in a bombing as American forces were evacuating from Kabul. The botched evacuation led to calls for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley to resign.

“Our kids, those marines, the army, they were all put in an untenable situation through the administration, through the State Department, and there’s no excuse for it. There’s none whatsoever, and we’ve got — we’ve gotten nothing,” Hoover continued. “We’ve gotten nothing out of the people in charge, and it’s just — it’s so frustrating and infuriating, and I just… there’s no words for me at this point to explain how upset I am that we lost all of those precious souls. Do we know that they sign up for that? Yeah, we do, that is a possibility, but when it happens in an evacuation time and to have it happen in the manner that it did, there’s — there’s just no — there’s no words.”

The White House and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

