POLL: 56% Of Democrats Think Biden Should Not Run Again In 2024

A newly released Ipsos poll found a majority of Democrats think President Joe Biden shouldn’t run for reelection and the party needs a shakeup.

The USA Today/Ipsos poll released Monday found Republican voters are more enthusiastic about former President Donald Trump than Democrats are about Biden.

Eighty-two percent of Republican voters think Trump can win the next election while 59% of Republicans believe Trump should actually run to be the party’s nominee, according to the poll. Forty-one percent of Republicans think the party needs change and Trump should not run.

Meanwhile, 56% of Democrats think Biden should not run for reelection and that the party needs change. Just 44% think Biden should run for reelection. (RELATED: ‘He’s F*cking Old’: Democrat Strategist Worries Biden’s Too Old To Be President Again)

The poll surveyed 2,345 people between Aug. 18-22 and did not have a margin of error because it was a non-probability poll.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll from July found 50% of Democrats hoped Biden wouldn’t seek a second term, while 69% of all voters felt the same. Another New York Times/ Siena College poll found nearly two-thirds of Democrats would prefer someone else on the Democratic ticket over Biden while a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll conducted in June found a whopping 71% of Americans do not want Biden seeking a second term.

Elected Democrats also are hesitant to throw their support behind Biden, with several refusing to say Biden should run for reelection.

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush refused to say whether Biden should run again, saying she didn’t “want to answer that question.”

“He’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term.”

New York Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney both refused to openly support a Biden run. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips said the party “would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up” and refused to support a Biden reelection campaign.