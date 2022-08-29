DOJ Says It Already Reviewed Documents Taken In Mar-A-Lago Raid

“Although the government will provide the Court more detail in its forthcoming supplemental filing, the government notes that, before the Court issued its Preliminary Order, and in accordance with the judicially authorized search warrant’s provisions, the Privilege Review Team (as described in paragraphs 81-84 of the search warrant affidavit) identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the search warrant affidavit to address potential privilege disputes, if any,” Monday’s court filing reads.

Trump suggested shortly after the raid that some of the documents seized were covered under attorney-client privilege.

“It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have take,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, earlier in August.

The DOJ, along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), are still in the midst of “a classification review of materials” and “an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials,” according to the court filing.