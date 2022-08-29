Garland Could Charge Trump Over More Than Classified Docs

Attorney General Merrick Garland may potentially file two rounds of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on separate issues, according to The New York Times.

Evidence discovered in the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into the former president’s 2020 election results reversal efforts and his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could give Garland an opportunity to criminally charge Trump, the outlet reported. He might get the chance to bring charges again in connection with classified documents seized in the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid of the former president’s Mar-A-Lago residence.

Section 2071 of the U.S. Code’s Title 18 prevents those who “willfully and unlawfully” remove filed U.S. government records from holding any U.S. office. Presidents can only take official documents “of a purely private or nonpublic character” from the White House under the Presidential Records Act, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Trump Responds After DOJ Unseals Affidavit Related To Mar-A-Lago Raid)

Garland said Aug. 11 he “personally authorized” the Mar-A-Lago raid, despite a senior Biden administration official reportedly telling Newsweek he had not been informed about it beforehand.

Neither the DOJ nor Trump’s representatives immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.