Nobody Asked For Photos Of Hillary Clinton Partying At A Bar

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary “Cringe” Clinton is doing everything possible to remain relevant, including hopping on a trending topic well after it’s left the headlines.

For seemingly no reason whatsoever, Clinton shared a photograph of herself dancing in Cartagena, Colombia in alleged support of Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin. Marin, who is almost 10,000 years younger than Clinton, got into a bit of hot water with the Fun Police after footage of her partying was leaked on social media in early August.

As Ann Richards said, “Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

Clinton accompanied the candid photograph with the caption, “As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.'” Is that her way of digging at her husband, former President Bill Clinton? Or is it just some weird collection of words she believed to be pertinent to this already aged news story? (RELATED: Hillary, Babe, No One Wants To Get Intimate With You, Even If Kim K Is There)

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. No one cares. This is just the latest example of Clinton being late to the game on a trending topic that was cool up until the moment she added her two cents. I can only assume her upcoming series on Apple TV+ will be much of the same: a desperate attempt to seem normal, a woman of the people, despite surrounding herself with celebrities.